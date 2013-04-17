10 Ways Silicon Valley Culture Can Reinvent Advertising

One year into building our agency, Enso Collaborative, we’ve learned a lot from our clients in Silicon Valley–and a lot of what we’ve learned is antithetical to the traditional advertising agency model and culture. We’ve come to believe if advertising agencies followed the culture and approach of Silicon Valley, then agencies, brands, and people would benefit, so we decided to share what we’re learning. We’ve identified several key shifts. Among them:

Whereas traditional marketing is about driving sales (more units per person), which can create an adversarial relationship with people (selling to consumers), another approach to marketing can be in recognizing a real cultural need and developing a solution that meets that need. It’s about maximizing human value in alignment with financial value.

Rather than focus on the next small step (whether that’s checking the box of a client brief, improving sales by 4% or winning an ad industry award), focus on the moonshots, or as Larry Page has said, frame the goal in a big, long-term user-focused way. Then there’s always more you can do–and the best people want to work really hard on big goals.





Everything we do starts with an open Google doc. So our clients are in our briefs (so to speak). We brainstorm ideas together. Client presentations go from high stakes “win or lose” affairs to work sessions about improving the work.

In advertising, often there’s a quest for the one right answer. In Silicon Valley, there’s never one way to solve a problem, and always more improvements to be made. We share work, launch ideas, and then evolve from there. We never get attached to one version of our work. The nimble mind-set of condensing failures and successes into a shorter timeframe applies just as much to marketing as to product development.

Orienting around the new can get attention, but it’s shallow and passing. Creating more positive opportunities for more people creates much richer, longer-term engagement.

While advertising traditionally stokes desire by creating a perception of exclusivity, today it’s more important to create mass, fair access to things of quality.