The Return Of Spinlister: How To Revive A Dead Sharing Economy Startup

When Spinlister , a peer to peer bike-sharing service (think “Airbnb for bikes”) launched over a year ago, it was an immediate hit with cyclists and investors, who sank $450,000 into the platform.

Then something strange happened. After about six months, founders Will Dennis and Jeffrey Noh decided to change the name of Spinlister to Liquid and rebrand it as a platform to share everything, not just bikes. “They thought bikes only were not sufficient for the business to survive,” says Marcelo Loureiro, a key investor in the platform. “I said it’s too early to change the name, and they said we’re going to change it anyway. They were playing the venture capital game. They thought if they were tapping a bigger market, they could get more money.”

Seven months in, Spinlister had 600 bikes available to rent across the U.S. But the startup wasn’t prepared to deal with the winter season, when bike rentals dropped. That drop–combined with a name change that confused users–eventually prompted Dennis and Noh to shut the service down altogether. Now Loureiro has revived it, bringing back the Spinlister name along with a new iPhone app (the original service was web-only) and a global reach.

“They called saying ‘We’re shutting down Spinlister.’ I said ‘Thank you very much, let’s stop now, let me buy Spinlister back from you,'” says Loureiro, an entrepreneur who moved to the U.S. from Brazil five years ago.

Even when Spinlister was shut down, it had over 500 bikes listed in its database. Now, over three months since Loureiro relaunched the startup, it has 10,000 users and 2,000 bikes listed around the world. When we spoke at the end of July, Loureiro told me that the app had 2,000 downloads in the last two weeks. “It’s going to be a process,” he says.