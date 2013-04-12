Defiance: The Agony and Ecstasy of Codeveloping An Integrated TV Show-Game Experience

On a terraformed Earth in 2046, 33 years after the Votan arrival, a human and his injured, adopted alien daughter are taken in by the inter-species residents of a frontier town. In the background is a deteriorated Gateway Arch of the former St. Louis. Today, it’s called Defiance.

So begins the television component of Defiance, a daring transmedia experiment–the first concurrently developed, crossover TV show and video game that’s been five years and a reported $100 million in the making. Both chronicle a post-apocalyptic clash between humans and aliens known as Votans, who fled their destroyed solar system. The show premieres April 15 on the Syfy network. The massively multiplayer online game (MMO), developed by Trion Worlds, launched April 2 and takes place in San Francisco.

The project was tricky on numerous levels–storytelling, production, technological, and business. Creatives faced crafting worlds and characters consistent and workable in both media, and structuring them as independent experiences while migrating storylines and characters back and forth. Human actors limited the look of gaming characters, while coding complexities limited the look of TV scenarios. TV contracts required pre-negotiating gaming rights and motion-capture acting fees, and gaming engineers faced the maddening task of programming the game to work across multiple platforms.

“There were a lot of growing pains trying to make this world work in a physical universe and digital medium,” says executive producer and showrunner Kevin Murphy. “We had to make the world events consistent. If we establish something in one, we can’t have a character show up in the other and make up information that’s not true.”

(l-r) Tony Curran as Datak Tarr, Jaime Murray as Stahma Tarr, Julie Benz as Amanda Rosewater, Mia Kirshner as Kenya Rosewater, Grant Bowler as Joshua Nolan, Stephanie Leonidas as Irisa Nyira, Graham Greene as Rafe McCawley. Photo: Joe Pugliese/Syfy

Both SyFy and Trion had to work through opposite development processes, forcing the TV producers to think about the look of the world and characters years earlier than usual, and gamers to design around human actors and tight CGI budgets.

Showrunner Kevin Murphy. Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/Syfy

“We really started tunneling at opposite ends toward each other, says Mark Stern, president of original content for Syfy and cohead of original content for Universal Cable Productions. “The Trion folks build their sets before they know what their script is. We’re not thinking about script or wardrobe till a month or two before we start shooting. Our aliens needed to be human size; in gaming you can make them any size. Horses and water are easy to have on TV; but hard to render in gaming. So we had to set clear ground rules on both sides.”

“Early on, the TV side doesn’t really think about what it’s going to look like; they care more about the characters. We have to figure out what it looks like early, because we have to build a gigantic world,” Trion senior producer Rob Hill told IEEE Spectrum in an interview on Defiance game technology. “We had to figure out what the TV folks could do physically that was also cost effective. We could build a character with a bunch of arms, but they couldn’t do a four-armed character every week. They didn’t like main characters with masks or helmets in the game, because they needed to see those actors’ faces on TV.”