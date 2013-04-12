In The Wake Of “Accidental Racist,” Here’s Someone Who Can Definitively Answer, “Yo, Is This Racist?”

Recently, country singer Brad Paisley raised eyebrows–and rolled the eyes beneath them–with his new single, “Accidental Racist.” It’s a defensive ode to wearing confederate flag T-shirts, and it features a guest rap verse from LL Cool J. Hours after its release, the song was thoroughly fussed over by media outlets. Was it a critique of pan-racial stereotyping? Actual overt racism in disguise? Or just a mind-bogglingly clumsy attempt at a “kumbaya” moment. Of course, there’s already one forum where such thorny questions about race are kicked around every day.





Andrew Ti is a writer based in California who runs the podcast, Yo, Is This Racist? Here, Ti and a guest discuss an endless array of questionable topics like fashion accessories and the South itself, five days a week, in a quest to answer the podcast’s titular question. Although he has no official training in the subject matter, Ti is helping to raise the national discourse with some of the funniest, most incisive commentary on issues that resist easy answers.





One day, years ago, Ti was engaged in a bout of typical, boring office banter when a coworker mentioned the cartoon character Yosemite Sam. This person pointed out how Yosemite Sam sometimes utters a string of cartoon swears, among them the term, “Cotton pickin’.” (Usually when he’s crazy mad at Bugs Bunny.) It slowly dawned on everyone involved that they all had this same shared memory, and it had somehow never bothered them before. Within five minutes, Ti had created the Yo, Is This Racist? tumblr to catalog such prickly concerns.

“There are certainly lots of people doing much more academic work in terms of racism, and the idea of justice and how our society is constructed,” Ti says. “Often, the things I’m saying aren’t that difficult to parse out–it’s more just what I bring to the table is a minor talent for stating it forcefully, and with a lot of expletives.”

The writer’s expertise is more rhetorical than intellectual, but it’s clear that he’s thought about these issues. He frequently blogs about iffy things he notices, often concluding that they are indeed racist. A typical example might revolve around the parameters of using the n-word when singing along with rap songs. After attracting a following that would eventually lead to book offers (which he turned down to work on other projects), Ti was able to rely mostly on reader submissions for topics to delve into.

Later, he was introduced to Jeff Ulrich, cofounder of the podcast network, Earwolf, and he decided to branch out into a new platform.