Look At Muffin Gal And Prancing Yogurt Gal In This Spot That Skewers “Women’s” Advertising





Here, we meet the girls from Ad Land: Smug Gal, Ditzy Gal, and Muffin Gal, models eating yogurt and dancing around in their underwear. They’re all obsessed with their weight, but they’re all size zero so can easily fit into their jeans or bikinis, even without the crackers. Low Low doesn’t appear during the spot until an end tag and subtle throw to Facebook; the commercial is totally, pointedly, generic. But that’s the point. “Sick of clichés?” reads the tagline. “So are we.” Then again, the company is advertising a low fat cheese. To women.