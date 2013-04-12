Vodafone Tugs At Your Heart Thingies With A Look At Everlasting Love

Romantic aging montages are guaranteed to tug at the heartstrings. Vodafone’s new commercial, “The Kiss,” for its limitless talk and text plan, follows a couple kissing passionately–and continuously–throughout their lifetime. In the spot, from agency Grey London and director Frederic Planchon, we see their genuinely moving first kiss, followed by the parties and pains they experience in adulthood and, finally, their still ardent elder years. The spot is capped with the tagline, “good things should last forever” (ad watchers may be reminded of this spot for KFC).