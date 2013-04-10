advertisement
Netflix Teases Arrested Development

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

Bring your sugary juices, your pills, and your prosthetics. Netflix is releasing 15 new episodes of Arrested Development on May 26, and they’re stirring up excitement with these pun-alicious posters. Spot the nods to characters including Gob, Buster, Lucille, and Maeby while you wait until next month to get your gorge on.


