4 Out Of 5 Dentists Aren’t As Psychotic As This One: Newport Film Festival Promo Will Only Increase Your Phobia

When you’re making a short film and your codirector and DP claims Django Unchained, Kill Bill, and nglourious Basterds as resume highlights, then you’re going to get some tension. Mandible, a cinematic spot for the 2013 Newport Film Festival (April 25-May 2) is six glorious minutes of foreboding and gore. We meet the aptly named Dr. Cutter, a dentist who is hell-bent on making his patients floss.





“If you were stuck on a desert island and you could have only one thing what would it be?” Dr. Cutter asks his patient. “Food?” the patient says. “Floss,” Dr. Cutter says. “But if I don’t have any food, then what am I flossing?” Poor patient. He should have kept his mouth shut.





What’s amazing about this film is that you’ll laugh out loud and then bury your face in your sleeve seconds later. The movie was created by agency RPA, Tool of North America directors Erich Joiner and Robert Richardson (who was also DP). If you have a fear of the dentist, you probably shouldn’t watch.