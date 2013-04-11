Red Bull Accelerates Music Startups With Red Bull Amplifier

Amid the growing array of brands now eager to prove their value in consumers’ lives by positioning themselves as “enablers,” Red Bull, with its advertising promise that it “gives you wings” and its credibility as a content creator, is better placed than most. Which helps explain its latest venture: a music tech startup accelerator.

Clearly positioned as an alternative to classic accelerators such as Seedcamp or Y Combinator, the Red Bull Amplifier accelerator, developed with London-based design and innovation agency Sidekick Studios, has been launched to help bring to market innovative ideas that enhance the music experience for fans, artists, or both.

Unlike other accelerators, however, Red Bull won’t invest money or take an equity stake but offer startups access to its global audience.

“From a corporate strategy point of view, it’s all about giving wings to people and ideas–though it might sound a little cheesy, the phrase is an attitude that underpins what we do,” says Davide Bortot, one of the four-strong panel of music industry experts who will select which ideas Red Bull will support.

A former editor of German hip-hop magazine Juice, Bortot now runs Red Bull Music Academy–a traveling series of workshops and festivals dedicated to all things music-related launched by Red Bull back in 1998.





Red Bull has since established a strong presence in the music industry with the subsequent launch of Red Bull Music Publishing, Red Bull Records, and Red Bull Academy Music Radio. Each, along with Red Bull Amplifier, now sit within Red Bull Media House–the multiplatform media company focused around sports, culture, and lifestyle set up by Red Bull in 2007 to capitalize on blurring the line that once distinguished content from brand.

“Back in the nineties when we launched Red Bull Music Academy, it was all about providing a platform for people in music to bring them together and share ideas–something that didn’t already exist,” Bortot explains.