How Oakley Got Bubba Watson Behind The Wheel Of A Hovercraft Golf Cart

In the week since Oakley’s “Bubba’s Hover” has gone viral, Thinkmodo, the agency behind the YouTube clip, has gotten a number of calls from golf courses inquiring about the hovercraft golf cart Bubba Watson is seen driving.

And while it’s going to make a promotional appearance at the 2013 Masters Tournament this week, it’s unlikely that you’re going to be gliding around the golf course in your own hovercraft golf cart anytime soon. “This is not like driving a car,” says Thinkmodo cofounder James Percelay. “It’s more like driving a helicopter, and there is training involved.”

The unique vehicle was born out of Oakley’s desire to make a splash while promoting its association with Watson, whose endorsement deal with the company was announced in January. “I said, ‘I’d really love to make a viral video,’ and people here were into the idea,” says Nathan Strange, Oakley’s director of global marketing for golf. “But the tough thing is: It’s really hard for big brands to make videos that truly go viral.”

Still, Oakley was willing to give it a shot, and the company contacted Thinkmodo, the stunt masters behind viral successes like AMC’s zombie attack on New York and the Popinator. In speaking with Watson to generate ideas, Percelay and Thinkmodo cofounder Michael Krivicka discovered that the golfer has an affinity for cars. In fact, they learned that he recently bought the General Lee featured in The Dukes of Hazzard movie, so the decision was made to create a golf cart unlike any that had ever been seen before: a hovercraft-golf cart hybrid that could float over the green and easily navigate water hazards.

Thinkmodo turned to Terre Haute, Indiana-based Neoteric Hovercraft, which generally makes hovercrafts for use in police and military rescue operations, to construct the vehicle. “At first, they were a little hesitant. When you say you want to build a hovercraft golf cart, they go, ‘Okay…’ But we convinced them that we were the real deal,” Percelay says.

In general, it would take three months for Neoteric to build a standard hovercraft. The customized hovercraft golf cart–incorporating parts cannibalized from, well, a golf cart–came together in just three weeks.

It was then loaded onto a trailer–and covered with cardboard and other material so no one could get a look at it–for the long journey to the Raven Golf Club in Phoenix, where “Bubba’s Hover” was shot.