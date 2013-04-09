Condiments Give Spankings In Eye-Popping Italian Ad Campaign

Italian diners have been very, very naughty. Milan-based advertising agency Alch1m1a Adv has created a three-ad series entitled “Gioni’s Revenge,” in which Gioni condiments go all 50 Shades on us.

The sauces and dressings are personified as dispensers of punishment. There’s “Don’t Spank His Bottom Again” for brown sauce, “Did You Spank His Mom’s Bottom” for ketchup. And “Learn To Squeeze Her” for salad dressing, (known in Italy as salad “cream”).





But unless you actually have a condiment fetish and dream of being spanked by your ketchup, you probably won’t want to squirt Gioni’s on your burger after you’ve seen these ads. You might think twice, though, before slapping the bottom of that Heinz bottle. Talk about a pain in the ass.