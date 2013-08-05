Lock Your Doors: As Climate Change Increases, So Does Violence

In 2008, researchers at the University of Minnesota discovered something funny about a stalagmite sourced from a cave in northwest China. The nearly five-inch long piece of calcium carbonate contained layers recording thousands of years of the region’s rainfall history–as stalagmites had shown in the past—but these coincided with something else. Where the stalagmite showed intense drought or weak rains, history showed the collapse of the Tang, Yuan, and Ming dynasties. Where it showed steady, strong rain, dynasties grew and consolidated power.

“The climate acted as the last straw that broke the camel’s back,” paleoclimatologist Hai Chang told Scientific American then.

The weather recorded in the stalagmite corresponded with changes in the global climate–at the time the Tang Dynasty fell, records show worldwide warming. But the University of Minnesota team hasn’t been the only one to recognize this phenomenon–a group of researchers from Princeton and Berkeley analyzed the similar, longitudinal studies of 190 other researchers and concluded that major climatic changes raise rates of interpersonal and intergroup violence.

It was a massive undertaking. Solomon Hsiang, lead author of the study, says the team worked for 18 months to re-interview study authors, gather all of their data, and allow the disparate puzzle pieces to connect. “The entire community has been working on this problem for a decade now,” Hsiang said. “The overarching conclusion is that across the literature there’s been a lot of studies and they’re actually getting very similar results.”





So Hsiang and his team quantified those results. What they found is that, on average, one standard deviation away from normal climatic conditions raised rates of interpersonal violence by 4% and intergroup violence by 14%. “It looks like most of the inhabited world is going to have two to four standard deviations warmer, and even more than four in parts of the tropics. We think that this suggests that interpersonal and group level conflict could become exacerbated by future climate changes if populations don’t adapt,” Hsiang said.

The researchers’ work bolsters hypothetical scenarios drummed up by thinktanks and intelligence studies over the past several years. Tom Donilon, President Obama’s National Security Advisor, spoke extensively on the connection between climate change and national security at Columbia University earlier this year, and in 2010, the Department of Defense released a report warning that climate change “may act as an accelerant of instability or conflict, placing a burden to respond on civilian institutions and militaries around the world.”

Hsiang and his colleagues’ research rounds up that instability by numbers. Whether his team was looking at incidence of county-by-county rape rates in the United States or Kenyan inter-group conflict, they noted strong correlations between increased violence and increased temperatures. The same held for Hindu-Muslim riots in India and rainfall loss.