advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

“Walking Dead” Visual Effects Reel Shows Off Gore and More

“Walking Dead” Visual Effects Reel Shows Off Gore and More
By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

Stargate Studios has released a fascinating, high-energy, and utterly gruesome video reel for season three of The Walking Dead. Now you can see exactly how all those heads and limbs fly off with such realism. In fact, you could say that this compilation really shows off the innards of the show’s special effects. Warning: Do not watch this video during or directly before or after lunch (or before viewing season 3).


advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life