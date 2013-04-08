Too Busy Playing “Call of Duty” To Work? The Replacers Have You Covered

Are you totally swamped with Call of Duty: Black Ops 2? Is your day job getting in the way of kicking ass? Earlier this year, agency 72andSunny introduced you to The Replacer–a guy to fill in for you at work. But sometimes one isn’t enough. Now, to mark the release of the COD’s Uprising DLC Map Pack, you can have original Replacer, Fargo heavy Peter Stormare AND wingman J.B. Smoove ensure that the job of holding your girlfriend’s purse while she shops is fully executed.





Of course, the Replacer and his sidekick might not conduct business exactly the way you would, but that’s a small price to pay for being an American hero.