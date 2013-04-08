Facebook’s Second TV Ad for Home Depicts Friends In High Places

Facebook’s first TV ad for its Home mobile product was earnest as a commercial can be: a silky montage of dinner parties and pensive phone users basking in the glow of their screens. The second spot is more Cirque du Soleil meets Airplane!

As a passenger boards his flight, his Facebook updates burst into life. Friends in beachwear wave from the overhead bins, divas and cabaret performers flaunt their stuff, and two felines from a cat photo scamper over the seats. Oh, and the whole thing is set to tuba music. The only thing missing from this plane are some snakes.





The “Airplane” ad was launched by Wieden + Kennedy Portland on Saturday during the Final Four.