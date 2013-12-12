A Modern Genre: How To Make A Supercut

Supercuts bring attention to the phrases and devices that jaded movie and TV viewers already see over and over–the tics of film and television–and repeat them to comic effect. The video compilations add context to these clichés, present them in a new light, or inspire a moratorium on them. What makes the best ones stand out, however, isn’t rote repetition, but style. It’s the next-level premise or the perfect song cue–or any number of other details that the novice video editor might not consider.

The supercut as we know it arrived the year after YouTube itself did. In 2006, an audience that eventually grew to more than six million watched CSI: Miami’s David Caruso don a pair of sunglasses after making a glib remark about a victim. He kept doing it for seven minutes, in basically a möbius strip of shades and awful one-liners. This clip was perhaps the most prominent supercut before the term was even coined, and it was not by accident. It was because of the way its creator cut away to the screaming finale of the opening credits in between each iteration, establishing a jokey rhythm and a perennial callback. Details like these are key.

Some supercuts end up garnering YouTube views in the hundreds of thousands, and sometimes even the millions. One of the people responsible for a large portion of those views is Nick Douglas, editor of the comedic website Slacktory, which satirizes pretty much everything about the Internet. Although his site puts out original comedy videos that don’t remix copyrighted content, and sometimes makes fun of Siri ads too, Slacktory also happens to be leading the charge in supercuts of late.

Nick Douglas & Rachel Fershleiser

Along with Douglas, Slacktory has three main video editors who do most of the idea generation and cutting: Debbie Saslaw, Bryan Menegus, and Alex Moschina. Together, they’re pushing the boundaries of what a supercut can do, beyond just call out clichés and get some quick laughs. This team also advises anyone else to jump in and do so as well. Douglas spoke to Co.Create recently to explain how it’s all done.

Supercuts are more than a gimmick, they’re a genre. Some of our ideas come from an editor, and sometimes from me. Some are inspired by blogs, and sometimes they’re requests from people on Twitter or YouTube, or my girlfriend. Lately I’ve tried to emphasize single-show cuts. They look nicer, because there’s only one aspect ratio and it’s easier to get high-quality footage. They have a specific target audience that gathers in groups on Tumblr and Reddit. And they’re more about celebrating something than mocking it. It’s harder to find something no one’s noticed about a single show–we didn’t realize that Dot Com is a persecuted intellectual until Alex’s cut revealed how every time he says something smart, a main character punishes him for it. Tracy calls him a showoff, Liz calls him boring, and Jack calls him “off-putting.”

That said, I love when an editor notices that a lot of rappers reference the TR-808 drum machine or that no one in a movie ever finishes a phone call. We often tweak an idea a few times before it goes up.

My friend Andy Baio, who coined the term and runs supercut.org, told me that most editors use TV Tropes (my favorite site on the whole Internet). When New Yorker TV critic Emily Nussbaum tweeted that she wanted a supercut of TV characters saying “this isn’t a TV show, this is reality,” Bryan started with the TV Tropes page for that very phenomenon. (“Walking and Talking” is also mostly sourced from TV Tropes, where we realized we had enough walk-and-talks to just do the ones that mention walk-and-talks.) Debbie showed me Subzin, which lets you search film subtitles for specific words or phrases.