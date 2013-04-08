Beware Of Sharks: The Death-Defying Story Behind The Smash Mobile Game, Ridiculous Fishing

Few think of the app stores as hostile, but mobile developers struggle every day to survive in an increasingly crowded market. They cast their lines in murky waters, cross their fingers, and hope players will bite.

Game developer Vlambeer was unlucky. It found a shark in those waters. Now, it has bounced back from a near-fatal cloning incident to claim one of the most popular games on iOS. “For a while, we just lost all faith in creativity as a way to earn a living,” Rami Ismail, one of the two members of the Dutch studio, told us.

Vlambeer’s extreme-sports game, Ridiculous Fishing, launched last month to massive acclaim and sales success. It’s based on the studio’s first-ever title, the Flash game Radical Fishing, which a rival ripped off at an unfortunate time. In July 2011, Gamenauts released a clone called Ninja Fishing just as Vlambeer was preparing to announce its remake.





Development screeched to a halt. Ismail and designer Jan Willem Nijman–along with collaborators Zach Gage of SpellTower fame and artist Greg Wohlwend, the cocreator of Hundreds–were discouraged.

“We felt that whatever we made, someone could copy and steal it and run with the credits,” says Ismail. Despite the hardship, he called the process of making the game “extremely inspiring.” The team reentered production because “we knew it had the potential to be a good game, and we wanted to make a good game.”

In Ridiculous Fishing, players drop their fishing line as deep in the water as possible. On the way up, the goal is to snag as many fish as you can (while avoiding nasty jellyfish) and rocket them in the air to shoot them.

“It’s a simple concept,” says Ismail. “How well you did at the stage before defines how well you can do at the current stage. Descend, ascend, shoot and shop, descend. It’s so tight that by the end of the cycle, you automatically try for another go.”