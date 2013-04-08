advertisement
Calvin and Hobbes Reimagined With More Grit

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

Gritty Reboots, a team of filmmakers and writers who reimagine popular movies as psychological thrillers and horror flicks, has created a trailer for the comic Calvin and Hobbes. No longer are the adventures of a boy and his imaginary friend so adorable. Now Calvin’s imagination is threatening to destroy him.


The trailer is part Donnie Darko, part Inception, and part every Hollywood film that’s taken a lighter classic and added arbitrary grittiness. It’s a strange mishmash of high production quality and obvious kitsch; the music and format gives the feel of a real movie trailer, but Hobbes is just a guy wearing a low-quality Halloween costume. The film was coproduced by video producers Cinesaurus.

