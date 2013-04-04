RIP Roger Ebert

Roger Ebert, who was more than America’s most famous film critic, passed away today at 70.

In addition to his role as film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times and as former cohost of the TV show At The Movies, Ebert became known as an influential blogger, an author and even a New Yorker cartoon caption writer.

Ebert, who had chronicled his long battle with cancer, succumbed to the disease shortly after he announced on his blog he would take a “leave of presence” from his full writing workload. He concluded his post with: “So on this day of reflection I say again, thank you for going on this journey with me. I’ll see you at the movies.”

