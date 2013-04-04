Beyoncé Confronts The Many Beyoncés In New Pepsi Spot

If you didn’t get enough Beyoncé in her HBO special “Life is But a Dream,” or during Super Bowl halftime, or the presidential inauguration, Pepsi has much, much more Beyoncée for you. Several more, in fact.

Pepsi has launched its new global marketing campaign today with a mega spot featuring Beyoncé’s new song, “Grown Woman,” and the line “embrace your past, but live for now.” In the spot from agency 180 L.A. and director Jake Nava, Beyoncé sees–and mirrors–images of herself performing dance routines from old videos. You’ll recognize moves from the “Crazy in Love” and “All the Single Ladies” videos, among others. Beyoncé is taking an active role in the partnership with Pepsi, helping to design cans and marketing materials and getting involved in the Creative Development Fund, devoted to the cocreation of consumer content.



