Courtney Love Endorses E-Cigarettes, Her Way





This is all Courtney Love says in a new commercial endorsing the electronic cigarette brand. Love, looking glamorous, utters her line in response to being reproached by an uptight-looking lady (and also poked with some weird finger appliance) for smoking indoors.

Love, a big smoker, had tweeted favorably about NJoy in the past and has now lent her face, attitude, and music (Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” plays in the spot) to the brand.

The singer has also recently appeared, alongside Kim Gordon and Marilyn Mason, in the new Saint Laurent campaign.



