Perrier Welcomes You To Its Secret Place

For the past few years, Perrier has been cultivating a sort of dark, sophisticated vibe with its marketing–witness the 2011 campaign that sent web viewers chasing Dita von Teese through a gothic mansion. The company is continuing along that Eyes Wide Shut/Sleep No More-inflected track with a new online gaming experience: Perriersecretplace.com . The elaborate site takes viewers through a laundromat and into a speakeasy, where they can choose to explore the hidden world of intricate and mysterious rooms as one of 60 characters.

“Tonight you can be anyone you want,” says the concierge. By clicking on any character in the game, you suddenly see the world through that person’s eyes. These are actors, not animations, and you feel as though you’re really exploring an elaborate movie set or play. One with bottles of Perrier everywhere.





The goal is to find the “golden woman” and her hidden bottle of Perrier. You do this by switching from character to character until one of them leads you to the prize. The many identities you can assume include a rollerskating waitress, a fashionable elderly gambling matron, and a French-speaking sommelier who talks about the various “vintages” of Perrier water.





Once you find the hidden bottle–which Perrier says only the most dedicated and experienced gamers will do–you can enter to win a trip to party cities like Ibiza and Rio. The campaign was created by Ogilvy & Mather Paris.