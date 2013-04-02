Michael Cera, Rihanna, Jason Segel Are Among the Celebrities Killed In This Movie Trailer





This Is the End is but the latest in a string of apocalyptic comedies that includes Steve Carrell’s Seeking a Friend For the End of the World and the forthcoming Rapturepalooza. In it, Rogen (who cowrote and codirected with Superbad writing partner Evan Goldberg) is one of the many attendees at a wild Hollywood party at casa de Franco, on what appears to be the eve of Armageddon.





Eventually, the movie turns into a claustrophobic farce with a small group of preening actors holed up in James Franco’s house, attempting survival. From the looks of it, all actors involved seem to be having fun sending up their own images, including a drug-crazed loutish Michael Cera, and a certain Harry Potter star playing way against type.

See a previous, April Fools’ edition of the film’s trailer below.