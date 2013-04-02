Michael Cera, Rihanna, Jason Segel Are Among the Celebrities Killed In This Movie Trailer

Naming all the actors and comedians who appear in Seth Rogen’s directorial debut would probably take longer to do than simply watching the trailer itself, so here is just a selection of them: Rogen himself, James Franco, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Michael Cera, Jason Segel, Jonah Hill, Aziz Ansari, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna. Aside from the sheer breadth of star power on hand here, though, what is interesting is that all of these people are playing themselves, and many of them meet gruesome ends.
This Is the End is but the latest in a string of apocalyptic comedies that includes Steve Carrell’s Seeking a Friend For the End of the World and the forthcoming Rapturepalooza. In it, Rogen (who cowrote and codirected with Superbad writing partner Evan Goldberg) is one of the many attendees at a wild Hollywood party at casa de Franco, on what appears to be the eve of Armageddon.
Eventually, the movie turns into a claustrophobic farce with a small group of preening actors holed up in James Franco’s house, attempting survival. From the looks of it, all actors involved seem to be having fun sending up their own images, including a drug-crazed loutish Michael Cera, and a certain Harry Potter star playing way against type.
See a previous, April Fools’ edition of the film’s trailer below.