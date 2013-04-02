Interactive “New York Times” Ad Reveals Front Page From Your Birth Date

The occasional reminder of one’s mortality is not a bad thing. It’s an efficient way to face fears of aging head on while appreciating the time allotted so far. These reminders might arrive via high school reunions, wedding anniversaries, or The Matrix turning 14 years old this month. On April 2, however, Prudential is issuing just such a message, loud and clear, with an interactive ad on the front of the New York Times’s website.





The life insurance company’s ad asks users to enter their date of birth. In return, it conjures the front page of the New York Times from that date, thus inviting readers to reflect on the inexorable march of time and how much living you’ve done (and, by extension, how much living you may still do and should start planning for).





“A lot can happen in the average life span,” the accompanying copy reads, “especially now that we’re all living longer.” The ad then invites users to find out more at Prudential’s dedicated site, where presumably there are several options for making sure that your loved ones are cared for well into the rapidly evolving future we’re constantly hurtling toward.

Below, see Prudential’s recent TV spot, reminding us that average life spans–and retirements–are getting longer.