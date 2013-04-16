Marilyn Monroe, Vodka, And Lolita: The Images Of “Original Mad Man” Bert Stern

A man of many muses, photographer Bert Stern shot Marilyn Monroe, made vodka sexy, and shocked Middle America with his Lolita movie poster of 15-year-old actress Sue Lyon with red lollipop and heart-shaped sun glasses.

But when Stern’s marriage to ballerina Allegra Kent fell apart in the early ’70s, the self-taught wunderkind, hopped up on amphetamines, suffered a personal meltdown, became institutionalized briefly, and quit working.

Opening in April in New York, Bert Stern: Original Mad Man, directed by Shannah Laumeister in her feature-length debut, documents the overlap between visionary professional work and messy personal life in gripping detail.

“Bert is the most interesting person I’ve ever met,” says Laumeister, who first modeled for Stern when she was 13 and now lives with him in Sag Harbor part of the year when she’s not residing in Los Angeles. “His life has a perfect three-act structure: poor kid growing up in Brooklyn during the depression, becoming famous at age 24 as the biggest photographer in the world, and losing everything. And then there’s this resurrection.”

Stern, self-taught, first made a splash as an up-from-the-mailroom photojournalist at Look Magazine, where he absorbed the “Art is made up of triangles” credo from legendary art director Hershel Bramson.

Smirnoff Vodka

In 1955, Stern helped stoke Madison Avenue’s so-called “creative revolution” when he brought to life the Smirnoff Vodka tagline, “Driest of the dry,” by flying to Egypt and shooting the pyramids through the prism of a martini glass. The campaign, which also included a camel-in-Manhattan scenario that nearly got Stern arrested when incredulous cops tried to stop the photographer from snapping shots in the middle of Fifth Avenue, triggered an explosive increase in vodka sales. As another ad legend from the time, George Lois, says in the film, Stern’s images were “breathtaking because they were ideas,” and called the photographer a “cultural provocateur.”

“Bert was conceptual,” says Laumeister. “He was known in the ’60s for constantly having ideas and almost going overboard. When Bert met with the clients, he’d say, ‘I just got an idea!’ and his agent would tell him ‘You have to stop saying that in the middle of a meeting.'”