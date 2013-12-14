5 Ways To Thrive During Marketing’s Seismic Shift To Mobile

As the world’s biggest brands hustle to keep pace with the consumer rush to mobile, several clear trends are emerging.

Mobile devices are inherently personal, rarely more than three feet from our bodies. They are the ultimate utility, customized through app downloads to serve our needs throughout our day. Gartner research revealed that app downloads doubled in 2012 and will multiply nearly sevenfold in 2016. In fact, Michael Griffith, creative director at Bottle Rocket, suggested during SXSW that we should stop calling these things phones, as phone functionality ranks 33rd in terms of frequent use on his device.





While consumers have more apps than ever, those they regularly use can be counted on their fingers and toes. Xomo, which created the official SXSW app that saw more downloads than SXSW saw attendees, reminded the crowd that while mobile devices have made their way into our homes at a blinding pace, this technology is still in its infancy. The path forward isn’t clear-cut; it’s evolving.

What is increasingly clear is that mobile will confound the cookie-cutter campaign creator, bother the bulk emailer, and annoy broad-audience advertisers. Brands that rely on traditional, one-way mass media must completely re-engineer their approach for mobile, because when customers perceive marketing as an interruption, they take immediate action to tune you out.

We saw this with first-generation mobile apps, which were essentially websites wrapped in native code, and we are seeing it again with geofence-triggered messages like “Come in and shop,” based on nothing of personal relevance beyond the patch of earth recipients stand on.





We must do better.

Many brands leading in mobile today offered sage advice during SXSW’s Mobile Saturday on how to create value to engage rather than intrude, rolling up to a set of emerging best practices that are driving real results.