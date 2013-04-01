Explore The Mousse Years With The Totally Tubular Site For “The ’80s: The Decade That Made Us”

If you woke up this morning yearning for neon spandex stretch pants, couldn’t get that Wham! song out of your head, or are otherwise afflicted with ’80’s nostalgia, you’re about to get the fix of your life.

To kick off The ’80’s: The Decade That Made Us, which premires April 14 on the National Geographic channel, Nat Geo and agency Mullen have launched Explorethe80s.com, an interactive site that contains hundreds of ’80s-related trivia, videos, and pop culture tidbits.





An easily navigable HTML5 experience takes you on an interactive tour of the hair decade, covering everything from Kenny Loggins, Apple, and Dallas to cocaine, junk bonds, and the Cold War, and viewers can delve into each topic with images and era-authentic video.

Along with the site, the promo campaign included a partnership on era-specific content with Gawker Media and an ’80s-themed party at SXSW.

The three-day, six-part miniseries, it should be noted, is hosted by Rob Lowe. Radical!