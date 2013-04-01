Ask Your Doctor If This Film Is Right For You: “And Now A Word From Our Sponsor” Features Slogan-Spewing Protagonist

Amid all the talk about brands having “conversations,” comes And Now A Word From Our Sponsor, in which the central character’s only conversation consists of ad slogans.

In the film, directed by Zack Bernbaum, Bruce Greenwood (of the Star Trek reboot) plays an “advertising genius”–agency CEO Adan Kundle who disappears for a year and returns to his company able only to speak in advertising slogans. Parker Posey plays the hospital staffer who, through some twist of circumstance ends up taking the ad-addled Kundle into her home where family drama ensues.





Greenwood argues, banters, and expresses both joy and distress in slogans. Will the result infuse some of these catchphrases with real emotion and compel us to find depth in advertising, or will it just be horrendously annoying? Most likely, the film will serve as an extended game of “name that ad.” See for yourself when the film debuts on demand and in theaters May 10.



