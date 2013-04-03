A Matter Of Perspective: See Ordinary Landscapes Become Rock-Face Monsters

Sometimes it seems as though nature is trying to tell us something. You just have to look at things the right way–or perhaps, the wrong way.

One man who keeps his ear to the ground, so to speak, is Andrey Antov. For the past 10 years, he has been taking pictures of landscapes and rock formations that, when reflected in a body of water, look unmistakably like grotesque, humanoid faces. It took a decade to put this collection together because such scenes are just that difficult to find and capture.





Although a managing director in the medical field by trade, photography is more than a hobby for Andrey Antov. He’s contributed over 300 photos and 13 covers to magazines like National Geographic, Smithsonian, and the like, he was awarded a proficiency title by the Photographic Society of America, and ranked No. 3 exhibiting photographer in North America. His technique for capturing the personality-filled rock-face photos is called “Andreflections,” and he stumbled upon it by accident.

“I discovered the technique by chance when visiting the high-altitude glacier lakes of the Rila and Pirin Mountains in Bulgaria while in college,” Antov says. “The first image taken was the one called “Devil.” When I got back home from the very first trip and turned the picture vertically by a chance, I saw the face.”

It was a haunting, symmetrical miracle. But it couldn’t be a unique phenomenon. Later, the photographer decided to embark on special hunting trips in search of more “Andreflections” candidates. He would go on to visit more than 120 glacier lakes in the same Bulgarian mountain ranges, which resulted in a few more images.

“As you could notice, there are not too many of them–due to the rarity of the images,” the photographer says. “All of them, with the exception of “The Alien,” were shot on a film, then scanned, hence the quality.”

Antov stresses that there is no digital manipulation done to the photos besides cropping, dust removal, contrast, and levels corrections, which are all standard procedures. It only just looks as though some prankster decided to etch The Neverending Story’s “Rock Biter” into some lakeside ridges.