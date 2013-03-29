The New Harlem Shake? Japanese Schoolgirls Have Just Upped The Meme Ante





In a trend (which seems to have earned the name Hadoken-ing, which is more associated with Streetfighter instead of DBZ) that is already making Harlem Shake enthusiasts nervous, groups of Japanese schoolgirls have begun posing in pictures that look as if they’re unleashing ancient powers from within. The pictures, which have begun surfacing on Twitter, range in styles from one-on-one battles to foiled ambushes. In each case, the girl at the center poses with her arms out, as though telekinetic energy is disgorging from them, and her one or many opponents fly back in unison.

Whether or not this flash trend has anything to do with the fact that the latest Dragon Ball Z movie is out on March 30, one suspects DBZ-hero Goku would be proud.