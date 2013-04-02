“Mad” Artists Take On DC Superheroes

Politics and celebrities are one thing, but everyone knows the best fodder for satire is right in your own family.

In that time-honored tradition, Mad Magazine tapped sister company DC Comics for inspiration–dispatching its artists to redesign DC superheroes. The 13 variant covers will roll out through April. No cape is left unturned.

“It’s shocking to me that DC would entrust their beloved superheroes to the Usual Gang of Idiots at Mad,” says Mad editor John Ficarra. “Then again, this is the same company that hired me and my staff, so they do have a history of making bad decisions.”

What, DC worry?

(Click on the above slideshow of the covers, but not while you're eating.)




