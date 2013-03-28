“Time” Magazine Cover Commemorates One Kind of Gay Marriage Victory

As the Supreme Court hears arguments in landmark marriage-equality cases, many around the country, including celebrities, have changed their Twitter and Facebook avatars to the Human Rights Campaign’s equality logo in solidarity. Even President Barack Obama offered his continued support for the cause. In its latest designed-for-buzz cover, Time magazine has chimed in as well, with a cover that suggests no matter what the ruling is, the public has spoken on gay marriage.





The editor’s letter in the issue said this: “We had a long debate in our offices about this week’s cover images of two same-sex couples. Some thought they were sensationalist and too in-your-face. Others felt the images were beautiful and symbolized the love that is at the heart of the idea of marriage. I agree with the latter, and I hope you do, too.”

Go behind the scenes of the photos, shot by Peter Hapak, here.