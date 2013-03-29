Learn True Facts About Sloths, Moles, And Making A YouTube Hit: Ze Frank Reinvents The Nature Show

Ze Frank has enjoyed a robust web video following for nearly as long as the concept has existed. His original series, The Show, posted daily episodes for a full year before wrapping in 2006. In early 2013 he launched, through Kickstarter, Now Frank, who recently joined BuzzFeed as executive vice president of video, has created his most-seen content ever with the True Facts series. Yes, Ze Frank is the reason why nearly 10 million people have watched a nature video about the hideous angler fish. The rapid-fire clips are irreverent, hilarious, perfect for YouTube, and genuinely informative.





On Thursday, Frank teamed with BBC Worldwide to simultaneously launch two clips–one on the star-nosed mole, one on the naked mole rat. “The BBC Worldwide, they’ve done all the Attenborough stuff and everything. They’re probably the biggest content leaders in the animal world,” Frank tells Co.Create. “They got in touch with us, and we basically formed this association where they’re letting us use footage that they’ve gotten since like 1980 from two animals which I’ve been obsessed with but can’t find footage on.”

Frank, who has lent his authoritatively comedic narrative sensibilities to the echidna, the mantis, and the dung beetle lately, is exceptionally proud of the new clips. “It’s just incredible footage, and they’re the most incredible animals. One, because they’re so unbelievably ugly. The naked mole is like the ugliest freakin’ creature in the world. It is so radically, unbelievably disgusting. And the star-nosed mole is also. It looks like it snorted a firecracker. They live way underground and to get footage of them is basically impossible.”





Frank’s next animal to get: The platypus. For now, in the slide show above, view some of the best clips from True Facts and enjoy Frank’s behind-the-scenes commentary, on both the creatures and the art of building a web series.

[Image: Flickr user Streamy Awards]