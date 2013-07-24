Brilliant Vacation Auto-Reply Will Make You Appreciate Vacation

‘Tis the season of vacation, and thus the season of vacation-related email auto-responders. Journalists have the pleasure of receiving many of these canned emails, usually of the “Out of the office until date X” variety, annoying chiefly because they remind you that you are working while others are not, and that you need to send yet another email.

Some auto-responders go above and beyond, however, usually by being

obnoxious and lacking self-awareness. The below–sent by the email client of Joe Dinkin, communications director of the Working Families Party–is not one of those. It’s the rare positive example: an auto-response that is informative and does real work.

It makes you appreciate your next vacation, if you’re lucky enough to have one.