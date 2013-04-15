It’s “Elementary”: Your Guide To The Many Pop Culture Faces Of Sherlock Holmes

Some say Sherlock Holmes likes cocaine, others think he’s manic-depressive, while a few armchair analysts figure Britain’s most enduring crime fighter must have Asperger’s syndrome. Whatever the diagnoses, Sherlock Holmes, 127 years old, continues to mesmerize us as the uncannily observant master of deduction who makes pretty much every other fictionalized crime fighter look like a dunce by comparison.

Rightly revered as a nerd God for his mastery of cool logic and arcane factoids, the British sleuth, modeled by creator Arthur Conan Doyle on a brilliant Edinburgh University doctor, is also arrogant, self-centered, and moody. This, of course, makes Sherlock Holmes irresistible to actors.





Several dozen movies, TV shows, radio series, and stage productions unspooled during the 20th century and now, three contemporary projects offer rival interpretations of Holmes’ “I’m deeply flawed as a person but so superhumanly astute that you’ll never catch up” persona.

Rob Doherty, creator of CBS’s Sherlock Holmes-in-Brooklyn show Elementary, says he and his writers constantly trawl for esoteric information suited to star Jonny Lee Miller’s mind-melting deductions. “It’s weird,” Doherty tells Co.Create. “I’ve found over the course of the season that different writers know different obscure things. Our staff writer, Jeff King knows a frightening amount about starting fires, extinguishing fires, building and dismantling explosive devices, so he’s become our in-house demolitions expert. Some factoids are discovered in the research we do for a particular story area. Other bits are just blurbs or details we find in our daily reading and scribble down on the off chance they might sound funny or interesting in Sherlock’s mouth.”

Here’s a look at the current crop of dueling Sherlocks as personified by Miller, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Robert Downey Jr., along with a slide show featuring two dozen actors, from Charlton Heston to Leonard Nimoy, who’ve portrayed Holmes through the ages.

The Hook: Elementary imagines Jonny Lee Miller’s Sherlock Holmes as a recovering British heroin addict in modern-day Brooklyn who cracks cases as consultant to the NYPD. The series uses characters drawn from the Sherlock Holmes canon but features original plots unrelated to Doyle’s fiction.





What He Knows That You Don’t: Malbolge. Holmes’s familiarity with the obscure programming language known as Malbolge enabled him to decipher a message scribbled on the back of a coffee receipt in the Leviathan episode.