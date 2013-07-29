What Really Happened At Monsanto’s Bee Conference

Monsanto is an unlikely hero in the colony collapse disorder situation. Since 2006, a phenomenon known as colony collapse disorder–where bees mysteriously disappear from their hives–has slashed the U.S. honeybee population. Last year, almost a third of honeybee colonies were lost to the colony collapse, which most scientists think is the result of a number of factors, including varroa mite infestations, viruses, poor, immune system-weakening nutrition , and pesticides . A class of pesticides called neonicotinoids that disrupt the central nervous system of pest insects, are some the most concerning. And Monsanto puts them on some of its seeds .

So you can see why Grist posted an article about Monsanto’s recent Honey Bee Health Summit with the headline “Bee-killing pesticide companies are pretending to save bees.” The reality is a little more complicated than that.

Creating bridges between the beekeeping community and the traditional agricultural community will make solutions possible.

Monsanto’s Honey Bee Health Summit, held in mid-June at the company’s headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, was held in partnership with Project Apis M, a honey bee research organization, and the Honey Bee Advisory Council, a new organization made up of honey bee researchers and beekeepers. The multi-day summit was filled with talks on topics like nutrition and habitat loss, pesticides (yes, pesticides), varroa mites, and viruses. It was attended by commercial beekeepers, hobby beekeepers, and researchers among others.

“Hundreds of these types of meetings have gone on, but the one difference is that in the summit that we sponsored and Project Apis and the Honeybee Advisory Council hosted and led–the one difference is the ability to bring traditional agriculture to the table,” says Maureen Mazurek, the stakeholder engagement lead at Monsanto. “We have agreed that focusing on solutions and creating bridges between the beekeeping community and the traditional agricultural community will make those possible solutions come to fruition.”

One of the ringleaders of Monsanto’s colony collapse efforts is Jerry Hayes, who heads up Monsanto’s bee industry efforts as the commercial lead for Beeologics, a company bought by Monsanto in 2011. Beeologics creates biological tools to address some of the pests and diseases that contribute to colony collapse. The company’s first product, Remembee, prevents bees from developing something called Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus (IAPV).

Hayes believes that the biggest contributor to colony collapse is the varroa mite, a parasitic mite that attacks honeybees, leaving them susceptible to a host of infection like IAPV. “If we could control varroa mites, we could improve honeybee health by 70% to 80%,” he says.

Honeybees can forage in a two, two and a half mile radius of their colonies and they get into all sorts of things.

The problem isn’t just the mites themselves. It’s the pesticides that beekeepers use to treat the mites. In a study released this month in the journal PLOS One, researchers found that honeybees exposed to pollen containing certain fungicides (often sprayed on crops) and insecticides used by beekeepers to control mite infestations were less able to fight off infections from a deadly parasite called Nosema ceranae–suspected to contribute to colony collapse–than those who weren’t.