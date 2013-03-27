Sarah Silverman Offends Delicate Sensibilities in Video, If You Can Believe That

The political season has been over since last November, allowing Sarah Silverman to move on from making activist videos to making other kinds of videos. The latest of these gems finds the comedian once again navigating the minefield of sensitivities that modern society is built upon.

At roughly 30 seconds in length, the video is barely longer than a Vine, and to describe what happens will probably give away anything that is amusing about it. Suffice it to say that the short features Ms. Silverman shopping along with her sister, Laura Silverman, and getting herself enmeshed in an awkward moment of perceived racism.





This video is one of the first to come out of the recently announced JASH channel on YouTube, which Silverman cofounded with Michael Cera, Tim & Eric, Reggie Watts, and others. Watch an introductory video from the crew below.