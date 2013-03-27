See Asia’s Most Creative Advertising Work

An animated viral smash about death and a solar stunt were among the top winners at last week’s annual Asia Pacific Advertising Festival in Thailand, celebrating the best creative work from across the region.





From 3,507 entries, jurors, led by Graham Fink, CCO of Ogilvy & Mather China, gave out eight Grand Prize awards. The top performers at this show are among the work typically pegged to win at Cannes, adland’s big show in June.

Among the triumphant at Adfest: a beer ad with an irreverent attitude toward cinematic chase scenes and an Australian PSA that became a full-blown meme.

