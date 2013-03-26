IRS Wastes 60K of Your Money on “Star Trek”-Themed Training Video

The IRS apologized to the Congressional Ways and Means Committee last week for wasting $60,000 of taxpayer money on a Star Trek-themed training video. But what a video.

The five-minute creation features elaborate sets and costumes (including Spock ears), terrible acting, and lots of bad tax jokes.

The video was leaked after the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight sent a letter to the IRS expressing its bafflement over the video: “Given the IRS’s request for additional resources, it is important to determine whether and to what extent taxpayer resources were devoted to activities unrelated to your agency’s core functions.”





You mean the mission to “seek out new tax forms…and boldly go where no government employee has gone before” is not part of the IRS’s job description?

The IRS also made a 16-minute parody training video based on Gilligan’s Island, for which it refused to apologize.