iFive: Gulf Shrimping, Israeli Army Facebook Abuse, Stop to Gay Weddings, Wyclef Jean’s Haiti Hiccup, Blair’s $7M Donation

1. Let’s go back to the Gulf. Yesterday was the first day of the shrimping season, and life carried on as normal. However, although there have been no official tests put in place, buyers are refusing to pay the fishermen until they have tested the catch themselves. Post-Deepwater, it looks like offshore deep drilling permits will be subject to further environmental review.

2. Oh God, it’s Abu Ghraib all over again, but this time it’s on Facebook. A female Israeli soldier has posted photos of herself next to blindfolded and bound Palestinian prisoners. That sure is classy, Eden Aberjil, whose album was entitled: “The army: the best days of my life.” Oddly enough, the BBC report, which had originally pixelated out only Aberjil’s face, has now masked the prisoners’ identity. The soldier denies any wrongdoing. Elsewhere, Kara Swisher reckons that Facebook will roll out its geo-location-based service tomorrow.

3. Same-sex weddings in California are on hold, while a federal appeals court works out whether the ban (brought in in 2008) is constitutional. Wednesday was to be the first day for gay marriages in the state, but any gay and lesbian couples who had hoped to exchange vows this week may have to postpone until early December, after a scheduled hearing.

4. Wyclef Jean may be running for the presidency in Haiti, but his charity has not been fulfilling its promises, says a report in the New York Times. Have the needy received anything from Yéle Haiti? “Not even a cookie,” says camp leader Ricardo Dorvelus. Fugee Jean dismisses this as “hearsay.” But it’s hardly the first time troubles with the charity have been unearthed.

5. Has Bill Gates, and other members of the philanthropic Billionaire Boys Club been on the blower to Tony Blair? The former Prime Minister has just announced that he is to donate the proceeds of his forthcoming autobiography–including the reported £4.6 million ($7.18 million) advance–to the British Legion, the U.K.’s equivalent to the Veterans’ Association. “This is his way of honoring their sacrifice,” claimed a spokesperson.