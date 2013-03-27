Kickstarting: Comedian Kurt Braunohler Turns the Sky Into An Inside Joke

On March 23, part of a project that Kurt Braunohler had been working on for years made its way into the sky. Like many ideas comedians tend to have, though, this one started in the toilet.

“I was writing this really long joke about the smell of poop, and I was like, ‘What am I doing with my life?'” Braunohler says. “I started to think about why I was a comedian and then I came up with a reason for existence, which is: inserting absurdity or stupidity into strangers’ lives in order to make the world a better place.”





The comic, who moved to Los Angeles from New York six months ago, has been adding absurdity to strangers’ lives in dribs and drabs for years–way before his bizarre game show Bunk aired on IFC last summer. His latest endeavor, though, took absurdity to dizzying new heights–specifically 30,000 feet in the air. Dubbed the Cloud Project, Braunohler’s new mission involved raising money through Kickstarter to skywrite a joke so that a large chunk of L.A. would see it at once.

The comic’s adventures in absurdity began when he first got to New York in 1999. He was doing a silly project with a friend that required both of them dressing up like nine-foot hybrid chicken mutants and prancing around outside. Braunohler was “Chunk” (part-chicken, part skunk.) His friend was “Chengwin.” New York media described their battles as “street performance art pieces.” Braunohler and cohorts began showing up on the street in stealthily promoted events every year, eventually with over 1,000 people attending.

“I wanted to redefine public space so that a person going to work sees this weird chicken fight and all of a sudden has this space redefined from walking-to-work space into chicken-fighting-arena space, which I always thought was very cool,” Braunohler says. “Then we’d just disappear so no one knew why we were doing it.”





Aside from his Chengwin outings, the comic, who had begun doing shows with partner Kristen Schaal, began to supplement his absurdity ambassadorship with a new project that took him inside bookstores. He would go into Barnes & Noble, take books off the shelf, and sign them as the author. Then he’d put them back on the shelf and hope for their eventual discovery.

In addition to just signing the books, though, which might border on cruel, Braunohler left a funny little message, the kind that an author might only write if he or she were on strong meds. For a copy of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, he wrote “I hope you like my book! Sorry about all the rape!” In a Clive Cussler novel, he simply added: “Jive hustler, Clive Cussler.”