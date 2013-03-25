Lingerie Brand Stages “Sexy Protest” for Politically Jailed Feminists, Pussy Riot

Is any ally a worthwhile ally? At least that’s what the two still-jailed members of the band Pussy Riot might ask themselves if they knew a lingerie brand had staged a “protest” on their behalf. Especially if they knew it was a “sexy protest.”





The saga of Pussy Riot, you’ll recall, began in February 2012 when the Russian political-feminist performance art collective staged a one-minute “punk-prayer” protest on the altar of Moscow’s main cathedral. The protest was intended to draw attention to the relationship between President Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church. Three members of the group were arrested for “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred,” and subsequently became a worldwide cause célèbre. To mark the anniversary of the original protest, an unlikely source made a show of scantily clad support for Pussy Riot.





Berlin-based Lingerie brand blush recently organized a “sexy protest march” through the frozen streets of Moscow, footage of which you can see in the ad above. Lingerie models with absurdly strong constitutions marched through the -15° C weather decked out in blush gear and Pussy Riot’s trademark brightly colored balaclavas to raise awareness–and also some pulses and, likely, some hackles. Although the concept of boutique lingerie seems somewhat at odds with the message of Pussy Riot, politics, indeed, makes strange bedfellows.





One member of the band, Yekaterina Samutsevich, was freed in October 2012, but two more remain in Russian labor camps. Show support for the group here. The music in the ad comes from a song made by electroclash stalwart, Peaches, to raise awareness for the cause. Watch the video below.