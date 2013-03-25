Get A Glimpse Of “A World Without the Internet”

For something that barely anybody even knew about 20 years ago, the Internet has become a seemingly indispensable part of society. It can be hard at times–say, when in need of driving directions on the fly–to even remember what we did before going online became the solution for just about everything. A new short film from pop culture hub Uproxx imagines what such an alternate universe would look like, though, and it both is and isn’t pretty.





Created by Michael E. Peter of 5 Second Films, the video is something of A Computer Carol, except instead of learning what he’s taken for granted, our hero learns to hate it. At the top of the video, a schlub curses the Internet for loading his, uh, content, too slowly–thus summoning a spirit-visitor in the form of an animated computer. This new friend is supposed to show him how terrible life would be without the Internet, but things actually look pretty amazing.





In this re-imagined world, our hero is slimmer because he has more time to exercise, he’s more spending time with his friends instead of chatting with them online, he’s better at his job, and he’s in a relationship. However, there is just one problem that renders all of these benefits null and void: in a world without the Internet, you can’t conclusively win an argument–a side effect that results in tragic consequences.

Watch the full video below.