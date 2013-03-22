A Hero’s Return: “David Bowie Is” The Hottest Exhibit In London

Fresh off the triumph of his new album, his first in 10 years, David Bowie is the subject of another smash, a new exhibit at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum.

The exhibit, David Bowie Is, is part retrospective, part present-day celebration. The photographs, handwritten lyrics, and enormous video screens take you through the singer’s life: from his working-class days, through his gender-bending prime, and into the present, with his newly released and critically acclaimed album, The Next Day.





At 66, Bowie is as iconic and mysterious as ever. And as compelling–the show has already sold 47,000 tickets and it doesn’t even open until Saturday.

