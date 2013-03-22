Glaring Lack Of Zombies In “Downton Abbey” Rectified

The last thing anyone needs is another zombie/pop-culture mashup. But Downton Abbey has gone so entirely off the rails, that the Crawleys might as well receive a couple of walking-dead visitors.

And they do, in this video courtesy of Conan writer Rob Kutner and artist Kody Chamberlain. There’s blood-spattered Matthew, of course, who shows up right in the middle of supper. How uncouth! And Sybil and William. Everyone except Lady Grantham’s unborn child from the first season. Of course, it’s not really the undead banging at the door, but something much more terrifying…MODERNITY. Bwahahaha!



