Gerard Butler’s New Movie Uses Vine, And Also Your Help, For Marketing

As more and more people try to figure out how to use Vine in their own lives, movie studios are trying to figure out how to use it in their marketing plans. Oscilloscope was the first to do so, releasing the film It’s a Disaster in six-second increments on the short-attention-span theater app. Instead of releasing material through Vine , studio FilmDistrict is asking for it.





FilmDistrict’s Gerard Butler White House action flick, Olympus Has Fallen has begun actively soliciting very short movie reviews through Vine. Viewers who’ve seen test screenings of Olympus, which opens March 22, are encouraged to upload their micro-reviews with the hashtag #OlympusHasFallen. All of the very brief videos that presumably don’t feature nudity or foul language will then be funneled over to the website, Olympus Has Fallen Vine Reviews, for the superquick enjoyment of the masses.

Below are some of the reviews submitted to Vine so far.