Make It Rain With This Oddly Absorbing New Site

Dutch-Brazilian artist Rafaël Rozendaal writes on his website that he “reverse engineers reality” into the condensed world of the Internet. His latest website, lookingatsomething.com, allows you to change the weather on your screen by moving your mouse. You can make it drizzle, pour, and drench buckets. You can make the thunder roar. Or you can simply clear away all but a few drops and listen to the distant sounds of song birds. The site is extremely simple, but you will be riveted.