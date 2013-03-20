advertisement
Justin Timberlake Gets Personal In New Video “Mirrors”

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

Justin Timberlake’s new video, “Mirrors,” is a moving, if scattered, tribute to his grandparents, William and Sadie. William passed away late last year after 63 years of marriage, and the first two-thirds of the video, directed by Floria Sigismondi, feature a stylized version of the couple’s courtship and life together.


In the latter third of the film, JT dances in a hall of mirrors. His moves are slick and savvy as ever, but the sudden appearance of models in nude spandex is somewhat jarring (watch for the Swarovski placement in the middle of the story).


