Tyler The Creator Creates Mountain Dew Spot Starring His Goat Alter Ego

Some new kind of level has been achieved in soft drink marketing with this Mountain Dew spot, directed by Tyler the Creator.

The Odd Future personality lent his creative direction and directorial skills to the spot which stars Felicia the Goat (voiced by Tyler) and Odd Future collaborator Errol Chatham. There’s not much else to reveal about the spot.





Tyler had Tweeted about his involvement with Mountain Dew (“They Let My Stupid Ideas Come To Life, Thanks Dew!”) noting that the spot would be seen on TV.