PaperPorn: College Humor’s Not-So-Sweet Remake Of Disney’s Oscar-Winning Paperman

Leave it up to College Humor to destroy anything that smacks of romance. Disney’s 2013 Oscar-winning animated short, Paperman , was “an urban fairy tale in a world of light and shadow,” according to director John Kahrs. It created a huge buzz even before the Oscar win for its striking hand-drawn look at a sweet, magic-tinged tale of love in the city.

Starring Memo Man and his sharpie-drawn breasts, College Humor’s take is less Paperman and more Paper Porn. Or at least it would be porn if the suddenly not-so-benevolent paper has its way. Watch, if you’re okay with ruining the romantic afterglow of the original.